Wayanad landslides: India thanks China for message expressing solidarity

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked China on Friday for their message of solidarity with those affected by the landslides in Wayanad. The Indian External Affairs ministry thanked the Chinese ministry for its message of solidarity as the country grapples with thee landslides in Wayanad

In a post on X on July 31, the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs released a statement saying, “China expresses deep condolences over the lives lost in the massive landslides in the Indian state of #Kerala and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wish those who are injured speedy recovery.”

Jaiswal thanked China for their message, days after external affairs minister Jaishankar described relations between the two countries as “not doing very well” earlier in the week.

India and China recently concluded diplomatic talks on border affairs, with the talks described as “in-depth, constructive and forward-looking” in an official statement. Both countries have promised to increase communication on military and diplomatic lines in order to ensure peace on their shared borders.

Messages of support and solidarity have been flooding in from various countries in the wake of the devastating Wayanad landslides which have claimed 308 lives till now.

US President Joe Biden also released a statement extending condolences to those affected by the landslides and praying for those in mourning. The statement also appreciated the efforts of those involved in the rescue and relief missions.

On Tuesday, heavy rains, upto 572 mm in 24 hours, triggered a series of landslides in Wayanad district in Kerala, sweeping away homes, and roads and damaging other public infrastructure as well.

The army, NDRF and SDRF, were all involved in rescue missions, though hindered by the constant rains, swelling of rivers, and destruction of roads and bridges.

Over the last seven years, around 900 people have died in Kerala due to extreme rain and landslides, according to state government data. Environmental neglect, the warming of the Arabian Sea, and the loss of forest cover, have contributed to the region's increasing vulnerability to such natural disasters.