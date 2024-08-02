Wayanad tragedy: How 140 Army personnel constructed 120-foot-long Bailey Bridge in record 31 hours

In a bid to intensify rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, Indian Army personnel constructed a 120-foot-long bailey bridge within 31 hours to connect the worst-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The Indian Army completes the construction of Cl 24 Bailey Bridge in record time on Thursday. The bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai over the Iruvanipzha River is open to traffic and handed over to the civil administration.(ANI)

The construction of the bridge, with a weight capacity of 24 tons, began on the evening of July 31 and was completed by the next day. The Indian Army tested its structural integrity by driving an ambulance and later a military truck.

“In a remarkable feat of engineering and professional skills the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force swiftly constructed the Bailey Bridge over the Iruvanipzha River at Chooralmala, significantly accelerating rescue operations in Wayanad,” the Southern Command said on X.

“To speed up the rescue operation, ten specialised teams, equipped with all necessary rescue apparatus, including dog squads and heavy earth-moving equipment have been formed. These teams commenced the combing operations early morning through six designated zones: Punchirimattom, Mundekkai, School area, Chooralmala town, Village area and Downstream, ensuring a thorough and efficient search and relentless rescue mission,” it added.

The massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Reports claim that about 290 people have been killed, and the possibility of finding any more survivors remains extremely low.

How the bridge was built

The 120-foot-long bailey bridge was constructed at the same spot where a 100-foot-long concrete bridge was washed away in the landslides.

Due to its length, the bridge was built with a pier in the middle of the river, news agency PTI reported.

Materials for building the bridge were transported to Kannur in two aircraft from Delhi and Bengaluru. They were then taken to Wayanad in trucks.

Army soldiers make a bailey bridge as rescuers search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district on August 1.(AP)

Onmanorama reported that 140 personnel from Madras Engineer Group began construction of the bridge at 9am on July 31.

Major general Mathew, spearheading the operation, told Onmanorama that a total of 19 steel panels were used to build the bridge, which is supported by a single pier.

The officer added that adverse weather and lack of adequate space made the task of constructing the bridge a challenge. "But we are used to these conditions," he said.

Another unidentified officer concurred that the limited space at the bridge's opening hampered the pace of construction. He also blamed frequent visits by VIPs and weather conditions.

"Despite all these, our officers worked non-stop, all through the night, pausing only to have food to build the bridge," the officer said, according to Onmanorama.

He added that the bridge was ready at 6 pm on August 1, 31 hours after the work started.