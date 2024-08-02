Kerala rain: Schools closed in 7 districts; reports say Wayanad landslides death toll now 290 | Top updates

Wayanad landslides updates: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and tuition centres, in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasragod districts will remained closed on Friday, August 2, in view of heavy rain predictions. Rescue operation underway after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Wayanad district. (PTI)

The holiday announcement comes even as the India Meteorological Department of Kerala has issued an ‘orange’ alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday that has already been affected by massive landslides reportedly claiming more than 290 lives.

Palakkad district collector has declared holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres and madrass on Friday, Onmanorama reported. Colleges and residential schools like Navodaya are allowed to function in Palakkad, it added.

Thrissur collector Arjun Pandian ordered for holiday in the district as heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogging have continued to disturb normal life. According to Arjun Pandian, many schools are operating as relief camps in the district. However, examinations and interviews will be held as per the schedule in all these districts. In Thrissur, residential schools are also restricted from operating classes, Onmanorama reported. In the Idukki and Ernakulam districts, schools set up as relief camps will remain closed for classes on Friday, announced the district authorities. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain is expected to continue in Kerala until August 5. In Wayanad, rescuers raced against time under harsh conditions to search for survivors trapped in collapsed buildings, three days after massive landslides struck the hill district. While some unconfirmed reports suggested 290 deaths, Kerala revenue minister K Rajan confirmed that the landslides have killed at least 190 people. Officials told news agency PTI that the toll is expected to rise as several were still missing. According to the Wayanad district administration, the dead include 27 children and 76 women. More than 225 others have been injured, mostly in the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Rescue efforts have been hindered by a combination of challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and huge uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has completed the construction of Cl 24 Bailey Bridge in record time. The bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai over the Iruvanipzha River is open to traffic and handed over to the Civil Administration. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide site at Chooralmala, Wayanad, on Thursday. Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said it was a terrible tragedy for Wayanad and there is a lot that needs to be done here.

