 Wayanad landslides: Indian Army's rescue operation plan for today in Kerala
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Wayanad landslides: Indian Army's rescue operation plan for today in Kerala

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2024 10:58 AM IST

Nearly 150 people have died and hundreds are still feared to be trapped. Incessant rains and dense fog continue to hamper rescue operations

Wayanad landslides updates: The Indian Army has given out the details of relief and rescue operations planned for the day in landslides-hit Wayanad district. Relief and rescue personnel from the Indian Army, Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue to be stationed as nearly 150 people have died, and hundreds are still feared trapped under debris.

The Indian Army personnel rescue stranded people and carry them to safer places on helicopters during a search and rescue operation following a devastating landslide that hit hilly villages triggered by heavy rainfall. (ANI Photo) (PRO Defence Trivandrum-X)
The Indian Army personnel rescue stranded people and carry them to safer places on helicopters during a search and rescue operation following a devastating landslide that hit hilly villages triggered by heavy rainfall. (ANI Photo) (PRO Defence Trivandrum-X)

For the rescue operations, all six columns of the Indian Army will execute rescue operations in conjunction with the NDRF and the district civil administration.

Construction of a temporary bridge on the Meepadi - Chooralmala Road will commence after inducting certain earth moving equipments. These will be airlifted from the other side of the road as the road was washed away in the landslide.

Also read | More disasters can be expected in these areas, says top ecologist

Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster, the large military transport aircraft, loaded with bridging materials, has left the Hindon airbase from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

An advance group from the army Madras Engineers Group (MEG) is already conducting reconnaissance on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road to establish the requirement for bridge resources in the affected areas. They have established a control centre for coordinating the Indian Army's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, supported by the Commandant of the DSC Centre.

Also read | Kerala: Wayanad landslides linked to warming of Arabian Sea? What climate expert said

Around 9.30 am, an ariel reconnaissance will be undertaken by Brigadier Segan and ETF Commander.

Four columns from Defence Security Corps centre, Kannur and 122 TA Battalion are already conducting combined rescue operations alongside NDRF and state rescue teams. Around 1,000 individuals have been rescued and around 70 bodies have been recovered by the Indian army.

A fresh HADR column from the army's Gorkha regiment from Bangalore's Chamarajanagar has left for Wayanad, around 157 km away, and is expected to reach the region by 10.30 am.

(With ANI inputs)

Wayanad landslides: Indian Army's rescue operation plan for today in Kerala
© 2024 HindustanTimes
