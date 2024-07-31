Kerala’s Wayanad region can expect more such disasters in coming years in eco-sensitive areas identified by the Madhav Gadgil chaired Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel if a cautious approach is not taken on which activities can be permitted, the veteran ecologist said on Tuesday. More disasters can be expected in these areas, says top ecologist

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel has designated the entire Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive area and assigned three levels of protection-ESA1, ESA2 and ESA 3. In ESA 1, change of land use from forest to non-forest is not permitted. Yet, no government has implemented the recommendations. Gadgil spoke to HT hours after the landslide in Wayanad.

What are your first impressions on the disaster?

I can say that the disaster location is in what is classified as ecologically sensitive zone 1 or of highest ecological sensitivity. There are many construction activities that are continuing in the area. Many tourist resorts have been constructed with some constructing lakes in them. A tunnel is planned to be constructed to connect the area to Mysore. There are several plantations, most which are old and have been there since the British period. Those are also growing. Such activities are not recommended in ESA 1. All I can say is that more such landslides and disasters can be expected in these regions classified as ESA 1, in association with climate change and extreme weather.

Why do you think governments have failed to implement the ESA plan?

Governments are fully aware of what is being constructed, what activities are being taken up in these regions. They feel this man Madhav Gadgil thinks too much. It’s up to them when they will implement these measures.

Why are local people wary of the ESA notification?

We are in a functional democracy and people have democratic freedom. It’s up to people to figure out for themselves as to what model of development they want to adopt. We cannot do anything about it.