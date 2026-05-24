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WB govt directs districts to set up 'holding centres' for foreigners apprehended over illegal stay

A notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department on Saturday referred to guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Updated on: May 24, 2026 10:17 pm IST
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The West Bengal government has directed all district magistrates to initiate steps for setting up 'holding centres' for "apprehended foreigners" as well as "released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation or repatriation", officials said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari(Saikat Paul)

A notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department on Saturday referred to guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the deportation process for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas found to be staying illegally in the country.

"In this connection, it is requested to take initiative/appropriate action for setting up of Holding Centres in the district for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation/repatriation," it said.

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The communication, sent to all district magistrates in the state, referred to an MHA letter dated May 2, 2025, dealing with the procedure to be followed for the deportation of "Bangladeshis/Rohingyas apprehended for staying illegally in this country".

 
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