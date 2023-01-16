‘We don’t see RSS, BJP separately': Kanhaiya Kumar on Mohan Bhagwat's interview

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent interview, Kumar said the right-wing organisation's ideology is entirely based on politics.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was speaking at a press conference in Punjab's Hoshiarpur(Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is the root (of a tree) whereas BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is the fruit and we don't see them separately, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday said at a press conference in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent interview, Kumar said the right-wing organisation's ideology is entirely based on politics.

“Even if they (RSS) call themselves a cultural organisation, but their ideology is completely based on politics,” he said, adding that religion belongs to the country but not communalism.

He further said that RSS is practicing communal politics using religious symbols. “A religious person doesn't support attacking someone or spreading hatred. When feudalism and religion are brought together, it is called politics,” he added.

The Congress leader was referring to Bhagwat's interview to the RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya where he talked about a range of issues including external threats to India, Hindus living in the country and elsewhere and Muslims' “claim of supremacy”.

"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy," the RSS chief said.

Topics
kanhaiya kumar congress rss mohan bhagwat
