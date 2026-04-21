‘We have been through hell’: Pahalgam attack victims' families mourn loss a year after tragedy

April 22, 2025, remains etched in public memory as the day terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, when terrorists entered a picturesque meadow and killed 26 people. For many, the past year has been marked not just by loss but also by an ongoing struggle to cope with life after the tragedy.

Daughter of Pahalgam attack victim mourns loss a year after tragedy. (X@PTI screengrab)

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Among those carrying this burden is Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the attack. Speaking about the past year, Asavari described the emotional toll on her family and others who were similarly affected, according to news agency PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} “This one year was very difficult for me and my family. It would have been equally tough for the 25 other families who lost their loved ones in front of their eyes... We have been through hell in the last one year- losing a loved one and struggling for all the promises made by the government... My father was a firm support to me and my mother...,” PTI quoted Asavari as saying. Loss that extends beyond one family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This one year was very difficult for me and my family. It would have been equally tough for the 25 other families who lost their loved ones in front of their eyes... We have been through hell in the last one year- losing a loved one and struggling for all the promises made by the government... My father was a firm support to me and my mother...,” PTI quoted Asavari as saying. Loss that extends beyond one family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asavari pointed out that at least 25 other families have faced similar pain, many having witnessed the loss of their loved ones firsthand. The shared nature of this tragedy has created a collective sense of grief that continues to linger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asavari pointed out that at least 25 other families have faced similar pain, many having witnessed the loss of their loved ones firsthand. The shared nature of this tragedy has created a collective sense of grief that continues to linger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the eve of the first anniversary, the Indian Army invoked the memory of its response through Operation Sindoor, issuing a stern message against terrorism. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United," alongside a graphic that read, “Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the eve of the first anniversary, the Indian Army invoked the memory of its response through Operation Sindoor, issuing a stern message against terrorism. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United," alongside a graphic that read, “Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget.” {{/usCountry}}

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The nature of the assault added to its brutality. During the attack, victims were reportedly asked about their religion before being killed, underscoring the communal dimension of the violence.

Even a year later, families continue to grapple with the loss. For many, life has been irreversibly altered.

“It's been almost a year”

The wife of Prasanta Kumar Satapathy, one of those killed, described how the incident reshaped her life and responsibilities.

“My husband's name was late Prasanta Kumar Satapathy. He passed away in the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, because of the terrorists. It's been almost a year. As they say, life goes on. But, not a single day has passed that I haven't remembered him. When he was here, life was different. The temporary job I had then, now it's become a necessity for me to survive and manage the household”, he told news agency ANI.

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She said the family continues to cope while waiting for support that was promised.

"With the temporary job I have, it's managing. Because at that time, the government said they would give me a government job, they would bear the expenses of my child's education, and they would provide financial assistance. We received the financial assistance, but the government job they promised hasn't been provided yet. In other states, they have provided jobs based on qualifications. I just want the government to fulfil the promises they made as soon as possible," she added.

Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), striking nine major launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 terrorists were killed during the action.

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The strikes triggered a four-day conflict marked by drone attacks and shelling from Pakistan. Indian forces responded with retaliatory action, including strikes on radar installations in Lahore and near Gurjanwala.

Following sustained damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Continued operations

Security operations continued beyond the initial response. Operation Mahadev led to the elimination of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, marking another joint effort by the Army and security agencies.

On the diplomatic and economic front, India took steps including terminating the Indus Waters Treaty and halting bilateral trade with Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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