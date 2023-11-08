‘We hug you…BJP urinates on you’: Rahul Gandhi's remark in MP's Ambikapur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
Nov 08, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Gandhi made the comments in connection with the incident in MP in which a local BJP leader was allegedly seen urinating on a tribal labourer.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the Congress hugs the ‘adivasis’ of MP, the 'BJP urinates’ on them.

“BJP calls you 'vanvasi', we call you 'adivasi'. BJP snatches away your rights, we provide you with your rights. We hug you and BJP urinates on you… BJP leaders urinate on you and make videos of it viral so that the entire country watches it,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, during a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Gandhi made the same remarks. He said, “BJP leaders use vanvasi term for adivasi in their speeches… There is a huge difference between vanvasi and adivasi terms. In Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader urinated on a tribal youth and filmed the act, then made it viral."

Gandhi was referring to an old incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi in which a local BJP leader was allegedly seen urinating on a tribal worker in a viral video. After the incident came to light, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a public apology. He called the victim to his residence and washed his feet as an act of atonement.

Meanwhile, the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested by the police. Relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, were slapped on him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

With inputs from agencies

