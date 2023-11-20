"We provided relief to farmers, BJP waived off loans of big industrialists": Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said that the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government provided relief to farmers in the state whereas BJP is busy waiving off loans of many big industrialists in the country.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an election rally in Bhilwara, Priyanka Gandhi said," In Rajasthan, we waived off loans of farmers of about ₹15,000 crore. Today farmers are earning a meagre ₹27 per day whereas one industrialist named Adani is earning ₹16,000 crore per day.BJP is busy writing off the debts of many industrialists in the country. They don't think of poor and middle-class sections in society."

Comparing the work of the Rajasthan government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, Priyanka Gandhi said," Ashok Gehlot provided relief in the state from inflation due to the policies of Centre whereas in Madhya Pradesh they have done nothing for farmers and women. People here are getting cheap electricity, and eating subsided food in Indira Rasoi."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In the last 18 years, no work has been done in Madhya Pradesh. We fulfilled all our promises in Rajasthan. In MP, public transport is almost finished. Nothing has been done to fill vacancies in public hospitals," she added.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday hit out at the economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the middle-class people and farming community have badly suffered under the two terms of the BJP at the centre.

Addressing an election rally in Kekri, Sachin Pilot said," This week you (people) have to decide your future for the next five years. BJP has been at the centre for the past 10 years. Middle-class society, farming community and especially low-income farmers are suffering under BJP's rule."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is BJP election in-charge of Rajasthan accused the Congress of trying to create a wave in its favour by telling lies and said people of the state had decided to remove the Ashok Gehlot government from power.

Joshi accused the Congress of not fulfilling promises made to people and claimed that people were not coming to rallies of the state Chief Minister.

The campaign for the November 25 elections in Rajasthan is peaking with leaders criss-crossing the state and addressing rallies.

Polling will be held to elect a new assembly in Rajasthan on November 25. Counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with four other states. (ANI)