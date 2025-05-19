'We stand with him': Shashi Tharoor after Vikram Misri's online trolling condemned at Parliamentary panel meet

Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs unanimously condemned the online trolling of foreign secretary Vikram Misri and praised his professional conduct during a meeting on Monday to discuss the foreign policy developments post India's “Operation Sindoor.” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri led the Centre's press briefings on India's recent military action against Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.(MEA file)

Vikram Misri led the Centre's press briefings on India's recent military action against Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The diplomat was trolled online by a section of users after India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding, and his daughter's number was shared, prompting the foreign secretary to turn his X account into a “protected” one.

The panel wanted to pass a resolution against the social media attacks against Vikram Misri. But Misri himself requested that he did not wish the panel to do it, Shashi Tharoor said after the meeting.

What did Tharoor say on Misri

Panel chairperson and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “There was even a desire to have a resolution expressing solidarity with the Foreign Secretary in the face of the unwarranted attacks upon him. He himself requested that there should be no resolution but it was a unanimous sentiment of the committee, that he has performed good service for the nation, we all stand with him. That was not a formal resolution but it was definitely the wish of everyone.”

Tharoor also said that the panel had a “very comprehensive and rich discussion” and members asked thoughtful questions to the foreign secretary. “I also want to add that the committee has, in many ways, covered a lot of constructive ground and has left with satisfactory responses to various questions...We have had a good discussion and we are parting in very spirit,” he added.

The Congress leader also explained that he cannot get into the “substance” of the questions asked to the foreign secretary as a matter of “policy” of the panel.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also condemned online trolling of Misri and described the act of sharing his daughter's contact details as a “serious breach of privacy and poses a threat to her safety.”

“We urge everyone to act with decency, dignity, and restraint. Let us rise above this!” NCW wrote on X recently.

(With inputs from Saubhadra)