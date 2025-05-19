India-Pakistan news live: Supreme Court to hear MP minister's plea over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday will brief a parliamentary committee on the four-day long India-Pakistan military conflict. The conflict happened after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the 26 victims of April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday, reported PTI....Read More

A nationwide crackdown on activities related to terrorism and those who have ties with Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence has led to the arrest of several people in the past few days. This includes a Haryana based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who has travelled to Pakistan and also confessed to passing on sensitive information and a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Shehzad, who was allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling and aiding Pakistani agents in India.

The crackdown comes amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, although the military conflict between the countries came to a halt over a week ago.

As part of the same crackdown, a professor of Ashoka University, a private educational institution in Haryana’s Sonipat, was arrested on Sunday over his remarks on Operation Sindoor. Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested after the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of his comments on Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Mahmudabad had described the initial media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’ by women officers-- Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.

A Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, also received flak over his comments on Col Sofia Qureshi. “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” Shah had said in an apparent reference to Qureshi. The Supreme Court will hear Shah’s plea in the case on Monday.

