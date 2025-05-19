India-Pakistan news live: Supreme Court to hear MP minister's plea over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi
India-Pakistan news live: To put forth India’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, the Centre has made seven multi-party delegations that will visit countries across the world for diplomatic outreach.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday will brief a parliamentary committee on the four-day long India-Pakistan military conflict. The conflict happened after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the 26 victims of April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday, reported PTI....Read More
A nationwide crackdown on activities related to terrorism and those who have ties with Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence has led to the arrest of several people in the past few days. This includes a Haryana based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who has travelled to Pakistan and also confessed to passing on sensitive information and a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Shehzad, who was allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling and aiding Pakistani agents in India.
The crackdown comes amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, although the military conflict between the countries came to a halt over a week ago.
As part of the same crackdown, a professor of Ashoka University, a private educational institution in Haryana’s Sonipat, was arrested on Sunday over his remarks on Operation Sindoor. Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested after the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of his comments on Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Mahmudabad had described the initial media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’ by women officers-- Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.
A Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, also received flak over his comments on Col Sofia Qureshi. “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” Shah had said in an apparent reference to Qureshi. The Supreme Court will hear Shah’s plea in the case on Monday.
India-Pakistan news | Key Points
- India launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7 and targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir through precision strikes.
- The operation, which is ongoing, was launched to avenge the 26 victims of the brutal terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.
- Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan engaged in a four-day long intense military conflict across the border.
- The military conflict came to a halt on May 10 after both the Director General of Military Operations of both the countries came to an understanding of halting fire across land, sea and air.
India-Pakistan news live: Indian Army says Pak forces targeted Golden Temple
Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7–8 in retaliation against India’s strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, revealed on Monday.
“Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets including religious places,” he told ANI. "Of these, Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent,” he added. Read more.
India-Pakistan news live: Pakistani defence systems ineffective against BrahMos, says Amit Shah
The indigenously built BrahMos missiles destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday as he highlighted the success of India’s military action in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
“Pakistan’s air defence systems, borrowed from China, were destroyed by our BrahMos missiles that are made in India. Our Brahmos have given a strong reply to Pakistan,” Shah said while addressing an event in Ahmedabad as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat.
India-Pakistan news live: Terror attack averted in Hyderabad, 2 ISIS-linked suspects arrested, says report
Security forces foiled a terror plot in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday and arrested two men suspected of planning bomb blasts in the city. The accused, who were allegedly planning blasts in the city, have been identified as Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28), said an NDTV report.
The accused are believed to have ties to an ISIS module operating out of Saudi Arabia, the publication reported, citing officials. The two arrested men are currently in custody and will be produced before a court soon. Read more.
India-Pakistan news live: What MP minister said about Col Sofiya Qureshi
During an event in Indore on May 12, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, in an apparent reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, remarked, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.” He was referring to the Operation Sindoor carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
He also said, “The country’s honour and respect and the marital bliss of our sisters can be avenged by sending the sisters of your community to Pakistan.”
India-Pakistan news live: Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra met high-profile figures while travelling in Pakistan
According to Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, Jyoti Malhotra had interacted with several high-profile individuals during her visits to Pakistan. "Even though her arrest happened recently, intelligence agencies were already monitoring her activities closely,” he said.
Investigators are also scrutinising her Indian contacts who may have introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives and helped facilitate her foreign travels. Her social media content is being analysed for clues about her network and intentions. (With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal)
India-Pakistan news live: UP man arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, says report
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a man in Moradabad for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. The accused is a resident of Tanda in UP’s Rampur district. The man, identified as Shahzad, was arrested after there were reports of him being involved in cross-border smuggling and spying as an agent for ISI, PTI reported.
Shahzad had allegedly been passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers in Pakistan, said the Special Task Force. He had travelled to Pakistan on several occasions. Read more.
India-Pakistan news live: Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visited Pak before Pahalgam attack
Two days after the arrest of Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on charges of espionage, Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan on Sunday said that Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) were grooming her to become an asset. He revealed that Malhotra had visited Pakistan several times, including a trip before the Pahalgam terror attack, and had also travelled to China.
Addressing a press conference, SP Sawan said central agencies had informed the Haryana Police that PIOs were actively recruiting social media influencers to promote soft narratives. Malhotra, who was arrested on Friday, has been remanded to police custody for five days. Read more.