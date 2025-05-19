Terror attack averted in Hyderabad, 2 ISIS-linked suspects arrested: Report

Security forces foiled a terror plot in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday and arrested two men suspected of planning bomb blasts in the city. The arrests were made after a joint operation by the counterintelligence cells of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police.(Representational Image: PTI)

According to an NDTV report, the accused, who were allegedly planning blasts in the city, have been identified as Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28).

The accused are believed to have ties to an ISIS module operating out of Saudi Arabia, the publication reported, citing officials. The two arrested men are currently in custody and will be produced before a court soon.

Also Read | View: India was ready for round II, Pakistan begged US for intervention on May 10

The arrests were the result of a high-stakes joint operation by the counterintelligence cells of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police, launched after an intelligence tip-off.

Rehman was first apprehended in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram. His interrogation led authorities to Sameer, who was arrested shortly afterwards in Hyderabad.

During raids on premises linked to the accused, the police have recovered explosive materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, from the suspects' premises, officials added.

India-Pakistan news live: Supreme Court to hear MP minister's plea over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Reportedly, Siraj procured explosive materials in Vizianagaram as part of the plan, and the duo then received instructions from an ISIS module based in Saudi Arabia, which was allegedly guiding them to carry out attacks in Hyderabad, India Today reported.

Pahalgam terror attack

The foiled plot comes weeks after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent people were killed by terrorists.

Also Read | UP man arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI: Report

That attack, which targeted Hindu tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley, led to a strong military and diplomatic response from India, including Operation Sindoor, a cross-border retaliation strike aimed at nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.