‘Confront Pak but adopt Kashmiris’: Owaisi's message to PM Modi, Shah over protests in J&K after Pahalgam attack

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been hitting headlines lately with his fiery stance against Pakistan, on Saturday said there was no support for the neighbouring country in Kashmir, citing the protests in the valley after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which terrorists killed 26 civilians. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talks to the media as he leaves after attending an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, in Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

The Hyderabad MP said it is a historic opportunity for the government to confront Pakistan but said it should also “adopt Kashmiris”.

"In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris," Asaduddin Owaisi said in an interview with PTI news agency on Saturday.

Owaisi said after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, "there was maatam (mourning) in every Kashmiri household".

What Owaisi means by adopting Kashmiris

Asked about what he means by adopting Kashmiris, Owaisi said the government should ensure that there are no human rights abuses there, "they should get their rights, Kashmiri students shouldn't be attacked in other parts of the country".

"All this should be done. We shouldn't lose this opportunity. Don't leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them," PTI quoted Owaisi.

Owaisi called foment instability, communal divide in India and thwarting its economic growth “the unwritten ideology of Pakistan”, adding that the country has been doing so since it sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after India's independence.

"You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military's objective is to destabilise Bharat," Owaisi said.

Terrorists, found to have links with Pakistan, gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Political parties, religious leaders and social organisations condemned the horrific attack and held protests in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir following the terror strike.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India on May 7 carried out military strikes targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).