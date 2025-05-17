‘220 million honourable Muslims…’: Owaisi’s message to Turkey on backing Pakistan

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Turkey’s support for Pakistan, urging Ankara to rethink its stance given that India has a far larger Muslim population than Pakistan. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media after attending the all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor, at Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi.(ANI File)

The AIMIM chief warned Turkey against blindly backing Pakistan and urged it to recognise the deep-rooted historical ties India shares with the country before making any decisions.

“Turkey must reconsider its stance of supporting Pakistan, and we must also remind Turkey that there is a bank called Isbank, where earlier depositors included people from India, such as from Hyderabad State and Rampur State. There are many historical connections with India, and you must know that until 1990, the Turkish language was taught in the Ladakh area,” said Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi said India has more Muslims than Pakistan and reminded Turkey that northern Turkish pilgrims once travelled through Ladakh to reach Mumbai for Hajj.

“Until 1920, people from northern Turkey used to come to Ladakh and then travel to Mumbai to perform Hajj. We must continuously remind Turkey that there are 220 million honourable Muslims living in India. This whole bogey of Pakistan being a Muslim country is misleading. There are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, and Pakistan has nothing to do with Islam at all,” Asaduddin Owaisi added.