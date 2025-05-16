Punjab's LPU suspends agreements with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan over ‘national security’

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has terminated its Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments it considers contrary to India’s national interest. LPU ends MoUs with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing national interest.(LPU )

The university said the decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other academic collaborations with institutions from the two countries.

This move comes in response to Turkey and Azerbaijan’s pro-Pakistan stance amid recent heightened Indo-Pakistan tensions.

Announcing the decision, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder chancellor of LPU, said, “When our brave armed forces are risking their lives—whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders—we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent.”

He further said, “LPU’s mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.”

He said that while diplomacy is the responsibility of governments, LPU’s decision highlights that the academic community also has a role to play.

National security extends beyond borders and must be considered in classrooms, boardrooms, and international partnerships, Mittal added.

JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspend MoUs with Turkish institutions

Earlier, amid growing backlash against Turkey in India, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkey, citing national security concerns.

In a statement on X, JNU said, “Due to national security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation.”

The decision followed growing public opposition to Turkey and Azerbaijan after their support for Pakistan during India’s recent military operation, 'Operation Sindoor.'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jamia Millia Islamia also suspended all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish educational institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Saima Saeed, PRO of Jamia Millia Islamia, said, “We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India.”