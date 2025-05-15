Indians sour on Turkey, Azerbaijan after conflict

India’s relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey are facing significant strain in the aftermath of New Delhi’s military confrontation with Pakistan. Both nations have long been perceived as close diplomatic partners of Islamabad, a fact that has complicated and strained ties with India. Over the last week, calls to boycott travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey have grown. On Wednesday, JNU announced it would end an academic agreement with Turkey’s Inonu University citing national security concerns. The national flags of India and Turkey fly on Rajpath in New Delhi on April 30, 2017.(AFP Photo)

The immediate trigger for these tensions was the diplomatic stance taken by Baku and Ankara after India launched military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Both countries expressed solidarity and support with Islamabad.

“We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” said the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan on May 7 after India launched Operation Sindoor. Turkey expressed similar sentiments and condemned India’s military operations.

Matters were further complicated by the Indian military’s revelation that Turkish made Asisguard Songar drones were used by Pakistan to overwhelm Indian air defences.

However, these tensions have been long in the making, said Kabir Taneja, Deputy Director of Strategic Studies at the Observer Research Foundation. India has long been concerned about Turkey and Azerbaijan’s relationship with Pakistan, particularly their support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

In February this year, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned remarks by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Kashmir. The Turkish leader’s insistence on raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, including the United Nations, has repeatedly sparked tensions with India.

Both Turkey and Azerbaijan maintain close military ties with Pakistan as well. In 2021, the three countries launched the “Three Brothers” joint military exercise in an effort to enhance military cooperation and interoperability. The Baku Declaration of 2021 outlined plans for closer intelligence, military, economic and connectivity partnerships between the three nations. Included in the declaration was a commitment that three sides would back each other diplomatically in territorial disputes, including on Kashmir.

“The relationship between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been around for a while. Politically, Turkey and Azerbaijan put their weight behind Pakistan. However, they’re not investing heavily in Pakistan’s economy. It is definitely a geopolitical construct that is a problem for India. But is it a big problem for India on the international level? I don’t think so. However, it is India’s job to push back diplomatically,” Taneja said.

India’s response has been to work more closely with Iran and Armenia, two nations that have also been concerned about the rise of this new coalition. Armenia has fought a series of bitter territorial conflicts with Azerbaijan in recent decades. India has built a closer military relationship with Armenia and lucrative deals have been signed for Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), Swathi Weapon Locating Radars and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. Armenia’s Defence Minister met with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2022 in pursuit of a closer defence partnership. Senior leaders from Armenia have also become regular features at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual geopolitical conference held in partnership with India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has condemned India’s arms sales to Armenia, which has only added to tensions between New Delhi and Baku.