Amid ‘boycott Turkey’ calls, what President Erdogan said after India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'Will continue to…'

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 02:17 PM IST

Despite calls for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan by Indians, President Erdogan reiterated his support for Pakistan.

Even as Indians call to ‘boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ for backing Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained steadfast in his support to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling him his “precious brother".

Recep Erdogan's comments came in a response to Shehbaz Sharif's post on X where he thanked the Turkish leader.(Reuters, AFP)

Erdogan's comments after Shehbaz Sharif took to X and thanked the Turkish leader for his “strong support and unwavering solidarity" for Pakistan and hailed the "brotherly ties" between the two nations.

“I was deeply touched by the strong support and unwavering solidarity of my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested and enduring brotherly ties with Turkey, which have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency's constructive role and resolute efforts to promote peace in South Asia. May the ties between Pakistan and Turkey continue to grow stronger as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future for our two countries and peoples," he said in his post.

‘My precious brother’

Erdogan replied that the two countries shared a bond enjoyed by very few nations and is an example of "true friendship."

"My precious brother, The brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquility and stability of Pakistan. We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritizes dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes. We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future. Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection," he wrote.

Recently, Indians across the world have called for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan after their public support of Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. During a recent press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had revealed that drones used to target Indian civilians and military bases by Pakistan had been provided by Turkey. “Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models," she said.

Amid calls to boycott countries supporting Pakistan, Ixigo, a travel and booking platform, declared that it suspended all flights and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
