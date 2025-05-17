Owaisi joins Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries: 'Will reveal Pakistan's motives'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

The Hyderabad MP has said that he would 'reveal Pakistan's motives' to foreign governments as part of the delegations.

"India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This began during the time of (former Pakistan President) Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and we need to tell the world about this and also about the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, the Uri and Pathankot incidents, the killing of seven tourists in Reasi, and Pahalgam. This is a danger for humanity. I am not aware of the group I will be part of, and who is going to be the chairperson. We need to put forth India's story. Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country, but India also has nearly 20 crore Muslims. We need to tell (the world) about this as well, Owaisi told PTI.