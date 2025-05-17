Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Owaisi joins Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries: 'Will reveal Pakistan's motives'

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Owaisi joins Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries: 'Will reveal Pakistan's motives'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

The Hyderabad MP has said that he would 'reveal Pakistan's motives' to foreign governments as part of the delegations. 

"India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This began during the time of (former Pakistan President) Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and we need to tell the world about this and also about the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, the Uri and Pathankot incidents, the killing of seven tourists in Reasi, and Pahalgam. This is a danger for humanity. I am not aware of the group I will be part of, and who is going to be the chairperson. We need to put forth India's story. Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country, but India also has nearly 20 crore Muslims. We need to tell (the world) about this as well, Owaisi told PTI.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Owaisi joins Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign countries: 'Will reveal Pakistan's motives'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On