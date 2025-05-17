Pakistan has become threat to humanity: Owaisi after India's Op Sindoor

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticized Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, calling it a "threat to humanity" during an interview with the Press Trust of India. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talks to the media as he leaves after attending an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The Hyderabad MP said the world will have to be told about the slaughtering of innocent citizens by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for a long spell of time.

"India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This began during the time of (former Pakistan President) Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and we need to tell (the world) about this and also about the Kandahar plane hijack, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, 2001 Parliament attacks, Uri and Pathankot incidents, killing of seven tourists in Reasi and Pahalgam. This is a danger for humanity," Owaisi said, highlighting a series of deadly attacks that have shaken India over the years.

Owaisi’s comments come in the wake of India’s recent counter-terrorism operation named Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The operation, which included precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), killed over 100 terrorists.

The AIMIM leader further stated that Pakistan’s deep state and military harbor objectives that go beyond immediate conflict. "Unwritten objectives of Pakistani deep state and Pakistani military are to thwart India’s economy, divide communities," Owaisi told PTI.

He also stressed the need to bring India's narrative to the international forefront. "I am not aware about the group I will be part of and who is going to be the chairperson," he added.

The firebrand parliamentarian said it is necessary to call out Pakistan over its projection of itself as an Islamic country in its confrontation with India. "We need to put forth India's story. Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country, but India also has nearly 20 crore Muslims. We need to tell (the world) about this as well."

Asserting that destabilising India, fomenting communal divide and stalling the country's economic rise is part of Pakistan's unwritten ideology, Owaisi said this has always been the objective of the Pakistani deep state and its military.

India should have understood Pakistan's design long back when it had sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after its independence in 1947, he said.

"They are doing this tamasha since then. They will continue to do it tomorrow and are not going to stop. However, India's patience ran out with the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Pakistan has become a threat to humanity by arming, training and financing terrorists, he said.