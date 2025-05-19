‘Important neighbours’: What China said on India-Pak ceasefire amid Ishaq Dar's Beijing visit

China on Monday vowed to play a constructive role for the maintenance of the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan as Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing for talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. Ishaq Dar, who landed in Beijing on Monday on a three-day visit, is the first high-level Pakistani official to visit China after India's 'Operation Sindoor.(X/@ForeignOfficePk)

China said it will play a constructive role for the realisation of a "lasting ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar, who landed in Beijing on Monday on a three-day visit, is the first high-level Pakistani official to visit China after India's 'Operation Sindoor' military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Among Ishaq Dar's agendas was discussions on gamut of issues with all-weather ally China, including India’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, according to a PTI news agency report.

What did China say

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing that China and Pakistan are "all-weather strategic cooperative partners", calling Dar's visit of ‘high importance’.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners….This upcoming visit of Dar reflects the high importance the Pakistani government attaches to the development of China-Pakistan relations," PTI quoted Mao Ning.

Regarding the situation between India and Pakistan, he said, “China has stated its position on multiple occasions. We are willing to maintain communication with both sides and play a constructive role in realising a full and lasting ceasefire and maintaining regional peace and stability”.

She said that India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours and China attaches high importance to its relations with both countries.

China "is committed to fostering an amicable, secure and prosperous neighbourhood, the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the vision of a shared future in developing relations with all neighbouring countries,” the official said.

India and Pakistan reached a ‘ceasefire understanding’ on May 10 to end the military conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchange.

Mao said since tensions started to rise between India and Pakistan, China has followed an objective and just position, urged the two countries to exercise calm and restraint, and avoid escalation.

“We support and welcome the realisation of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stand ready to continue to play a constructive role for securing a full and lasting ceasefire and upholding regional peace and stability,” she said.

On China providing support to Pak during conflict

The Chinese official, however, avoided questions on India's assertions that China provided air-defence and satellite support during Pakistan’s recent military conflict and Chinese military systems performed below average.

She said that the question should be directed to competent authorities in the country.

Mao also gave a similar answer when asked whether the replenishment of the Chinese weapons system would be discussed during Dar’s visit.

The Chinese air force earlier denied reports that it is sending weapon supplies to Pakistan in a cargo plane.

According to a recent report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has emerged as the largest weapons supplier to Pakistan, accounting for 81 per cent of arms procurement of China’s all-weather ally from 2020 to 2024. The procurement included the latest jet fighters, radars, naval ships, submarines and missiles.