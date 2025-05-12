China denies reports of sending military supplies to Pakistan via cargo plane

The Chinese military on Monday refuted reports claiming its largest military cargo aircraft transported arms to Pakistan, labeling the allegations as false and warning of potential legal action against those disseminating the rumours, reported news agency PTI. China denies supplying military supplies to Pakistan via cargo plane(Reuters)

In an official statement published on the Chinese Defence Ministry’s website, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) denied that its Xi'an Y-20 transport aircraft had delivered any supplies—military or otherwise—to Pakistan.

The PLAAF clarified that recent online claims suggesting the Y-20 was used to carry relief materials to the neighboring country were baseless.

The PLAAF posted multiple screenshots of photos and reports that shared this false information, each picture carried a stamp with “rumour” written in red.

"The internet is not beyond the law! Those who produce and spread military-related rumours will be held legally responsible!" the report added.

The denial holds significance as the PLA shares close ties with Pakistan. The Chinese state media has also been actively covering the India-Pakistan situation with reportedly echoing some of Pakistan’s claims including reports about Indian aircraft being shot down.

China-Pakistan defense partnership

China was the largest supplier of weapons to Pakistan between 2020 and 2024, providing 81 per cent of the country’s arms imports, according to a recent report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) cited in the PTI report.

The report stated that the supplies included advanced military equipment such as fighter jets, radars, naval vessels, submarines, and missile systems.

China and Pakistan also co-produce the JF-17 fighter aircraft, which serves as a key component of the Pakistan Air Force.

SIPRI noted the strategic depth of the China-Pakistan defense partnership, which has drawn attention during recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding

The fact-check comes two days after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan to stop military action on land, sea and in the air.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

As part of the operation, Indian forces carried out precision strikes on nine locations identified as terrorist infrastructure. The targeted sites included militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.