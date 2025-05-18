Pakistan's foreign minister to travel to China for talks in first trip after India's Operation Sindoor

Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar will travel to China on Monday to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. During the conflict with India, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar had said leaders such as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi have urged Islamabad to exercise restraint.(AFP)

Ishaq Dar will also be meeting Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who will be arriving in China on Tuesday.

According to a report by Geo News, the three leaders will attend a trilateral meeting. This would be the first foreign trip that the Pakistani foreign minister will take since India’s Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in PoK and other areas within Pakistan, and the subsequent conflict between the two South Asian neighbours.

“The foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict,” Geo News reported.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end a conflict that saw four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. The choice of China as the location of Dar’s first foreign visit since then is bound to raise some eyebrows.

Beijing had welcomed the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, saying it is in the fundamental and long-term interest of both countries, and is conducive to regional peace and stability.

India’s Operation Sindoor

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7.

The strikes were conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. According to the Indian Armed Forces, over a hundred terrorists were killed in the strikes that also targeted the headquarters of terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian Armed Forces gave a strong reply to all such attacks and repelled them using indigenous air defence systems like the Akash Teer surface to air missile system.

The IAF also attacked Pakistani air bases like Rahim Yar Khan and destroyed the radar system of the country.