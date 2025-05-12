Donald Trump says US prevented ‘bad nuclear war’ between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed credit for helping broker a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan, describing it as a historic step toward ending a “dangerous conflict” between two nuclear-armed nations. US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about prescription drug prices, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

“Let me say a few words about the historic events that took place over the last few days. On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire. I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons.”

Trump said he was proud the US helped stop a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan that could have killed millions.

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said the US used trade leverage to ease tensions between India and Pakistan, claiming his approach prompted both sides to step back.

“We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade… I said we're gonna do a lot of trade, let's stop it. with Pakistan. People never used trade the way I used it and all of a sudden they said I think we are gonna stop,” said Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating, “It was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much.”

Since then, both nations have halted hostilities but remain on alert, cautioning each other against any violations of the truce.