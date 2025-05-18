Who is Priyanka Senapati, Odisha YouTuber linked to Jyoti Malhotra spying case?

YouTuber Priyanka Senapati, known for travel videos, is being investigated in connection with a case involving fellow creator Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested over suspicion of spying for Pakistan. Priyanka Senapati, a fellow YouTuber, has been linked to espionage accused Jyoti Malhotra(Prii_vlogs/YouTube)

Priyanka Senapati, who also visited Kartarpur in Pakistan three to four months ago, had developed a friendship with Jyoti, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier on Sunday. Puri superintendent of police (SP) Vinit Agrawal said Priyanka is being investigated from all angles and the agencies are scrutinising her relationship with Jyoti and her travel to Kartarpur corridor.

Priyanka Senapati had written in an Instagram post, "Jyoti was just a friend of mine, and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would not have been in touch with her if I knew she was spying for enemy Pakistan.”

“If any investigative agency wishes to cross-question, I would provide full cooperation. Nation is above all. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Who is Priyanka Senapati?

The Puri-based content creator has 14,600 subscribers on YouTube and 20,000 followers on her Instagram. She posts videos of her exploring places in Odisha, and other parts of the country as well.

On March 25, Priyanka Senapati had posted a video of her visit to Pakistan on her YouTube channel 'Prii_vlogs' with the title "Odia Girl in Pakistan | Kartarpur Corridor Guide | Odia Vlog".

Priyanka Senapati under scanner

She has come under the scanner for her connection to Jyoti Malhotra who has been accused of espionage. Jyoti Malhotra had been escorted to Jagannath temple by Priyanka Senapati during her visit to Puri.

Priyanka Senapati has not been arrested yet, and remains in her residence in Puri. Her father stated that the Intelligence Bureau had questioned them regarding their connection to Jyoti Malhotra and Priyanka's trip to Pakistan.

Her father said in relation to the case, “I was not aware of anything. It was recently that I learnt Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on spying charges. My daughter Priyanka is a YouTuber and she had come in contact with Jyoti, who had visited Puri in September 2024. I have no idea where Jyoti stayed. She had not visited our house."

“She had visited Kartarpur along with one other person, along with documents. Many YouTubers have also visited Kartarpur. My daughter is a student, and she was not aware of Jyoti’s involvement in spying for an enemy country," he added.

Police are currently attempting to trace Jyoti Malhotra's activities in Puri and determine whether she had contacted anybody that was suspicious.

Jyoti, herself had a YouTube channel and Instagram account that have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively. She was arrested by Haryana police as she was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani staffer working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

On May 13, India had expelled that Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.