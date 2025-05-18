Odisha YouTuber Priyanka Senapati under IB scanner in Jyoti Malhotra spy case

Bhubaneswar: A day after Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, her YouTuber friend from Odisha, Priyanka Senapati has courted trouble for accompanying Malhotra to Jagannath temple in Puri in September last year. Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Priyanka Senapati, who also visited Kartarpur in Pakistan 3 to 4 months ago, had developed a friendship with Jyoti. Puri superintendent of police (SP) Vinit Agrawal said Priyanka is being investigated from all angles and the agencies are scrutinising her relationship with Jyoti and her travel to Kartarpur corridor.

“We are in touch with IB (Intelligence Bureau), the state’s intelligence agency, and the Haryana Police. After completion of investigation, we will share information with media,” the SP said.

“Jyoti had travelled to Puri last year. She reportedly stayed in the town for a couple of days. The verification into the fact is underway. The Haryana Police is investigating the Pakistani espionage matter. We will definitely help them if they require support from the Odisha Police in the investigation,” said Agrawal over suspected involvement of Priyanka in the espionage case.

On possible arrest of Priyanka in the case, he said, “Everything is being verified. She is also being examined by our police team. She is presently at her residence in Puri. If arrest is required, we will do that.”

“I was not aware of anything. It was recently that I learnt Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on spying charges. My daughter Priyanka is a YouTuber and she had come in contact with Jyoti, who had visited Puri in September 2024. I have no idea where Jyoti stayed. She had not visited our house,” said Priyanka’s father Rajkishore.

“She had visited Kartarpur along with one other person, along with documents. Many YouTubers have also visited Kartarpur. My daughter is a student, and she was not aware of Jyoti’s involvement in spying for an enemy country.”

In her clarification via a social media post, Priyanka said : “Jyoti was just a friend of mine, and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would not have been in touch with her, had I known that she was spying for an enemy country.”