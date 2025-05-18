‘If she has friends there, can’t she call them?': Father of ‘Pakistani spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

Haris Malhotra, the father Haryana YouTuber and alleged Pakistani spy Jyoti Malhotra, stated that his daughter had visited the neighbouring country to shoot videos and questioned why she could not contact her friends living in the country if she wished to do so. Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives.(HT Photo)

Also Read: Arrested Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had revealed ties with Pak official in own vlog | Watch

“She made YouTube videos. She used to visit Pakistan and other places. If she has some friends there, can't she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," ANI news agency quoted Malhotra.

He added that his daughter had taken all necessary permissions before travelling to Pakistan.

Why was Jyoti Malhotra arrested?

Haryana police arrested Jyoti Rani Malhotra from Hisar over allegations of spying for Pakistani agencies. Haris Malhotra said that the police came on Thursday to his house and seized their bank documents, phone, laptop and passport.

Hisar DSP Kamaljeet said that the police had recovered some "suspicious things" from her mobile and laptop. According to them, Jyoti had been sharing sensitive information with Pakistani officials.

"Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop. We have taken her on a 5-day remand, and further investigation is on. She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen," Kamaljeet said.

Also Read: Haryana-based travel blogger arrested for spying, linked to Pakistani intelligence network

She had allegedly met Pakistani officer Ahsan-ur-Rahim in Delhi and then travelled to Pakistan twice. Hisar DSP Kamaljeet said the police had taken the YouTuber on a five-day remand. She has been booked under Official Secret Act and relevant sections of BNS.

During a preliminary probe, Jyoti revealed that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, to apply for a visa, when she met Ahsan-ur-Rahim, aka Danish.

Jyoti revealed that she met an individual, known to Ahsan-ur-Rahim, who arranged for her stay and travel and arranged meetings with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies, reported ANI.