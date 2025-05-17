Who is Jyoti Malhotra? YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra, a popular travel YouTuber from Hisar, has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Known online for her travel channel "Travel with Jo", which boasts over 377,000 subscribers, Malhotra has now become a central figure in an ongoing investigation into an alleged Pakistan-linked espionage network operating across northern India. Jyoti Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan twice in 2023.(Instagram/@travelwithJo1)

Here are five key facts that shed light on the case:

Arrested for spying

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested by Hisar police for allegedly spying and passing sensitive Indian information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. She was booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Her confession and arrest led to a five-day police remand, and her case is now with the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

Links to Pak operatives

According to the FIR registered by sub-inspector Sanjay at the Hisar Civil Lines Police Station, Malhotra came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi during a 2023 visit. Danish allegedly acted as her handler, introducing her to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), and maintained regular communication with her via encrypted platforms.

Visit to Pakistan and Bali

Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan twice in 2023, where she met operatives including Ali Ehwan, Shakir, and Rana Shahbaz. She had saved contacts under disguised names like “Jatt Randhawa” to avoid suspicion.

She also allegedly traveled to Bali, Indonesia, with one of the intelligence operatives, suggesting deep involvement beyond mere communication.

Espionage network across Haryana and Punjab

Authorities revealed that Malhotra was part of a larger espionage network with operatives across Haryana and Punjab. Six individuals, including her, have been arrested so far for their alleged roles in spying, relaying sensitive information, and facilitating financial and logistical support to Pakistani handlers.

Social media used to influence public perception

While presenting herself as a harmless travel blogger under the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo”, Malhotra is accused of projecting a positive image of Pakistan on social media, allegedly as part of a coordinated influence operation.

Her large subscriber base — 377,000 followers — gave her significant reach and credibility, which investigators say was exploited by her Pakistani contacts.

India Pakistan tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have soared since the April attack in which terrorists killed 26 people in J&K's Pahalgam. Some survivors said that the attackers singled out Hindu men and shot them at close range.

India accuses Pakistan of being behind the attack, which was claimed by a terror group calling itself Kashmir Resistance. India has said the group is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a disbanded Pakistani terror group that New Delhi long accused of being backed by Pakistan.

As retaliation to the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', under which it hit nin terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.