‘Proud, unwavering’: Supriya Sule on getting picked to lead Centre's delegations on Operation Sindoor

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule accepted the Centre’s nomination to lead one of the all-party delegations visiting key countries to project India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism and the recent Operation Sindoor. Mumbai: NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule is named in the delegations for Operation Sindoor.(PTI)

Sule said that the mission of the delegations is to convey to the world the country's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terror.

“I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism,” Sule wrote on the social media platform X.

The Baramati MP gave a message of unity and national pride amid a controversy regarding Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's appointment in the delegation.

“We stand as one nation—proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind,” Sule added.

Others who have been named as heads of the seven delegations apart from Sule and Tharoor are BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, and Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde.

The Shashi Tharoor row

The Narendra Modi government’s plan to send multi-party delegations to different countries to speak against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has sparked a fresh confrontation between the Centre and the Congress party. Even as the Congress didn’t nominate Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as its representative, the government went ahead and announced Tharoor as one of the leaders of the seven delegations.

Tharoor tweeted to announce he was honoured by the government’s invitation.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” Tharoor said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the party is "not going to change" the names of four MPs for the government's proposed delegations, saying that this is "dishonest on the government's part."

Ramesh had earlier said that the Congress has submitted names of four MPs for the government's proposed delegations to foreign countries to explain India's stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Curiously, the name of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was missing from the list that Jairam Ramesh says the Congress submitted to the parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.