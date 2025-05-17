‘I will not be found wanting’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to lead delegation on India’s anti-terror stand

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reacted to the government's invitation to lead an all-party delegation to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Tharoor asserted that when the nation's interest is involved and his involvement is needed, he would readily step up to serve. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks during the launch of his book, 'Our Living Constitution: A Concise Introduction & Commentary', in New Delhi.(PTI file)

“I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events,” Shashi Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Emphasising the importance of unity on matters of national interest, he added, “When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

A statement issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

The ministry's statement said distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."