Arrested Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had revealed ties with Pak official in own vlog | Watch

Haryana based YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, revealed her relations with one of the officials at the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi when she attended an Iftar party there and recorded her experience. In the vlog, Danish is seen introducing Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra to other officials and tells them about her channel ‘Travel with Jo’.(Screengrab/YouTube/Travel With Jo)

In a vlog that she uploaded last year, Malhotra is seen visiting the Pakistani Embassy for an Iftar party on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan on March 28. She shares a screenshot of the invite she got which reads, “On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan Charge d’ Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich requests the pleasure of the company of Ms Jyoti at a Reception & Iftar dinner on Thursday, 28 March 2024.”

Pakistan Day is celebrated on March 23 every year.

As she enters the embassy, she meets Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish and warmly greets him before proceeding to appreciate the arrangements of the party. “I am so mesmerised by this, I have no words. I am excited, super duper excited,” she says.

The way Jyoti exchanges pleasantries with Danish in the video seems to indicate that the two already know each other. Danish is a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi who has been declared “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India”, according to the government.

In the vlog, Danish is seen introducing Malhotra to other officials and tells them about her channel ‘Travel with Jo’.

Danish also introduces Jyoti to his wife, as seen in the video and the two women exchange greetings. Jyoti then praises the hospitality of Pakistan’s Embassy to which Danish says, “This is how Pakistanis are.”

Jyoti then proceeds to meet other guests at the party, including other officials of the Pakistani embassy. To almost everyone she meets, Jyoti expresses her desire to visit Pakistan and hopes that she will get a visa to make that happen.

“I also want to go (to Pakistan),” she says at one point during the video. “Hopefully I’ll get a visa this time,” she adds.

Jyoti also meets some Chinese officials at the party and tells them jokingly, “I want to visit China…give me a visa. I will apply this time for a Chinese visa, please allow me.”

She also introduces one more official of the Pakistani Embassy in the video and says, “It is not possible to get an entry into the embassy without him. Whenever I have visited three to four times, he is the one who registers my entry,” indicating that the party was not her first visit to the embassy.

By the end of the video, she meets Danish again and tells him how happy she was to be invited to the party.

Case against Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly spying for Pakistan. A resident of Hisar, Jyoti was arrested after she confessed to sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. She was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. She has been sent to a five-day police remand.