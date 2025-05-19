YouTubers, businessman: 4 Indians under scanner over Pakistan spying allegations

Indian intelligence and law enforcement agencies, who are on high alert against Islamabad's subversive activities in the wake of Operation Sindoor, have opened probes against at least four Indians over suspected links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which breeds, fosters and trains cross-border terrorism. Who are they? Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra

The Hisar police last week arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on charges of espionage. The police said that Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) were grooming her to become an ISI asset.

The police revealed that Malhotra had visited Pakistan several times, including a trip before the Pahalgam terror attack, and had also travelled to China.

The police said central agencies had informed the Haryana Police that PIOs were actively recruiting social media influencers to promote soft narratives.

They said Malhotra was in direct contact with PIOs, including individuals declared persona non grata by India.

"She had interacted with several high-profile individuals during her visits to Pakistan. Even though her arrest happened recently, intelligence agencies were already monitoring her activities closely," a senior police officer told HT.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested a businessman for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI, reported PTI.

The authorities accused him of passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers in Pakistan. He also travelled to the country several times.

Kaithal's Devendra arrested

On May 17, the Haryana police arrested Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal, for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said, "The district police of Kaithal received intelligence information, and on that basis, our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka."

As per the Police, Devendra, during his interrogation, told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

"After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency, as well as information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISI from time to time. Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly," he added.

YouTuber Priyanka Senapati, known for travel videos, is also being investigated in connection with a case involving fellow creator Jyoti Malhotra.

Priyanka Senapati, who also visited Kartarpur in Pakistan three to four months ago, had developed a friendship with Jyoti.

Puri superintendent of police (SP) Vinit Agrawal said Priyanka is being investigated from all angles, and the agencies are scrutinising her relationship with Jyoti and her travel to the Kartarpur corridor.

