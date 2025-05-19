Yusuf Pathan drops out of ‘terror outreach’ delegation, TMC blames Centre

Yusuf Pathan, Trinamool MP, will not join Centre's 'Operation Sindoor' outreach programme, aimed at highlighting how Pakistan has been sheltering terrorists. Pathan was named by the Indian government in an all-party parliamentary delegation which will visit 30 countries. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan at Parliament House premises during the Budget session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The Baharampur MP's name was included without consulting the party, Trinamool Congress said.

"How can the Union Government decide on the representative of Trinamool They should have held discussions with the opposition to decide which representative a party will send. How can the BJP decide which representative Trinamool will send," TMC's National General Secretary Abhishek banerjee said.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

According to sources, neither Pathan nor any other TMC MP would not be part of the multi-party delegations visiting various countries to campaign against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

"We believe that the nation is above all and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country. Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it," TMC sources said.

Anti-terror outreach programme

In a move to combat global misinformation and reaffirm its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, the Indian government has deployed seven all-party delegations comprising Members of Parliament to over 30 partner nations.

This international initiative, titled "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," aims to present a united front in conveying India’s position on terrorism, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor.

The outreach comes in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation led to the elimination of more than 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. India also conducted precision airstrikes, damaging military infrastructure at 11 Pakistani airbases.

The delegations are scheduled to visit a broad range of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.