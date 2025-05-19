Menu Explore
2 arrested by Punjab police for sharing defence info with Pakistan

ANI |
May 19, 2025 03:05 PM IST

According to the Punjab Police, the accused were involved in sharing classified details including troop movements and key strategic locations

In a major counter-espionage operation, the Gurdaspur Police apprehended two individuals for leaking sensitive military information related to Operation Sindoor, officials said on Monday.

The accused were caught with mobile phones and live cartridges. A case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act, and further investigation is underway. (Representative image)(PTI)
According to the Punjab Police, based on credible intelligence inputs received on May 15, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were involved in sharing classified details including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Follow live updates on India-Pakistan news here

Acting swiftly, the police arrested both suspects. Forensic examination of their mobile phones confirmed the intelligence inputs.

Authorities also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces.

Also read | Odisha YouTuber Priyanka Senapati under IB scanner in Jyoti Malhotra spy case

An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala. The investigation is ongoing, with more disclosures expected as the probe deepens.

The Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to national security, stating, "Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action."

The police department expressed full support for the Indian Army and reiterated its determination to safeguard the country's interests.

The Punjab Police said they are fully committed to protecting the country. Anyone trying to harm national security will face strict action.

The investigation is still going on, and more details are awaited.

Earlier on May 18, In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Commissionerate Police Amritsar busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrests three accused with 10.248 Kg Heroin.

Also read | YouTubers, businessman: 4 Indians under scanner over Pakistan spying allegations

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused Sandeep Singh remained in touch with #Pakistan smugglers from across the border for the past 6 years. His arrest has led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network. FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at PS Islamabad.

On May 17, in a major crackdown on the drug nexus, Commissionerate Police Amritsar busted a smuggling network and arrested three accused with 1.01 Kg Heroin, Rs45.19 lakh drug money, and a cash counting machine. FIRs under the NDPS Act was registered at PS Gate Hakima and PS Verka.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
