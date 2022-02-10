We stand with Muslim women, says PM Modi in UP

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has consistently worked towards preventing crimes against Muslim women, while others have stood in the way of their progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he addressed his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the UP elections began on Thursday, as voting took place in 58 constituencies in the western part of the state.

Reaching out to Muslim voters during the rally in UP’s Saharanpur, Modi highlighted the legislation enacted against triple talaq in 2019.

“We freed Muslim sisters from the tyranny of triple talaq. When Muslim sisters started supporting the BJP openly, these vote-mongers became uneasy. They are trying to stop Muslim daughters from progressing. Our government stands with Muslim women,” he said.

Taking a swipe at his rivals, he said while the BJP government stands with every Muslim woman who is a victim, the party’s detractors have been “misleading” them. “Those people are tricking Muslim sisters so that the life of Muslim daughters is always behind,” he said.

Triple talaq, also known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Indian Parliament as a law on July 30, 2019, to make instant Triple Talaq a criminal offence.

On February 8, too, Modi had reached out to Muslim voters during a hybrid rally for assembly seats in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal.

“Despite criticism, I moved ahead with ending the triple talaq practice. I did not care about votes, I cared about the plight of the women,” he had said then, adding that his government’s decision to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 years, too, would help Muslim women follow their dreams.

During the rally on Thursday, the PM also raked up the Muzzafarnagar riots in 2013 and the communal violence in Saharanpur in 2017, saying that they “are proof of how people are targeted under political patronage”.

“What happened in Muzaffarnagar was a stigma, but what happened here in Saharanpur was also horrifying. The Saharanpur riots are proof of how people are targeted under political patronage. Due to such acts, you taught a lesson to the rioters in 2017,” Modi said, referring to the 2017 assembly elections.

Modi took a dig at the Opposition parties over dynasty politics, cautioning people from trusting their “tall claims”.

“A whole ‘parivaar-vaad’ party is making fake promises to the people of UP ...Remember if someone promises big, they are usually empty, and irresponsible. They promised electricity, but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district only, leaving Saharanpur and others to fend for themselves,” he said.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of engaging in “fake socialism” through dynasty politics. “Can you see Lohia ji’s, George Fernandes’, Nitish Kr’s families? They’re socialists. I received letter that 45 ppl from SP, hold some posts. This dynasty politics is a threat to democracy,” he said.

The government has no business doing business, PM Modi said, adding that his focus would be on small farmers, building roads and other facilities for the public.

HT tried to contact several SP leaders, who refused to comment on the matter.

