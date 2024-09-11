We want to make India a global hub for Green Hydrogen production: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is looking to become a global hub for the production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen. PM Modi said the impacts of climate change are being felt here and now. (PTI photo)

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission is giving an impetus to innovation, infrastructure, industry and investment. We are investing in cutting-edge research and development. Partnerships between industry and academia are being formed. Start-ups and entrepreneurs who are working in this domain are being encouraged,” he said.

PM Modi was speaking at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen India 2024 organised by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in association with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

“There is also a great potential for a green jobs eco-system to develop. To enable this, we are also working on skill development for our youth in this sector,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the impacts of climate change are being felt here and now.

“There is a growing realisation that climate change is not just a matter of the future. The impact of climate change is being felt here and now. The time for action is also here and now. Energy transition and sustainability have become central to global policy discourse,” he stressed.

“Friends, humanity has faced many challenges in the past. Each time, we overcame adversities through solutions that were collective and innovative. It is the same spirit of collective and innovative action that will guide us towards a sustainable future. We can achieve anything when we are together. Let us work to accelerate the development and deployment of green hydrogen,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said India is not resting on its climate action achievements.

“We were the first among G20 nations to fulfill our Paris commitments on green energy. These commitments were fulfilled 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity increased nearly 300% in the last 10 years. Our solar energy capacity increased over 3,000% in the same period. But we are not resting on these achievements. We remain focused on strengthening existing solutions,” he said.

Green Hydrogen is emerging as a promising addition to the world’s energy landscape as it can help in decarbonising industries that are difficult to electrify.

Refineries, fertilisers, steel, heavy-duty transportation – many such sectors will benefit.

Green hydrogen can also act as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy. India has already launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023, PM Modi said.