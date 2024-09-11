PM Narendra Modi chairs first governing board meeting of ANRF

The first meeting of the governing board of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held on Tuesday. PM Modi chairs first governing board meeting of ANRF

According to sources, a multi-institutional program, Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR), is planned to be launched to enable new partnerships between established top-tier institutions and academic institutions, where research capability is limited , in a uniquely collaborative environment that is conducive for transformational research. Through this program, ANRF will support high-quality research through a Hub and Spoke framework in a mentorship mode.

The aim is to systematically enhance research excellence and permeate research culture across institutions in a well-coordinated and efficient manner.

ANRF will play a critical role in building systematic mechanisms to bolster global competitiveness in key strategic and emerging areas.

To accelerate research in these areas, a mission-mode program, Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas (MAHA), will be initiated to support priority-driven, solution-focused research that would catalyse multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary and multi-investigator collaboration to address scientific challenges and advance the frontiers of technology. The priority areas identified for immediate support under MAHA program are EV Mobility and Advanced Materials.

To lead India to the forefront of research excellence, an initiative to establish world-class Centres of Excellence with substantial support is being envisioned.

The program, ANRF Centre of Excellence (ACE) shall propel Indian Science by providing funding support to establish premier Centres of Excllence that will facilitate world-class research environment and state-of-the-art infrastructure to support highly ambitious and cutting-edge research.

For advancement of scientific excellence as well as to foster and sustain a vibrant R&D ecosystem, a dedicated effort to foster basic research through a major program of ANRF with enhanced support has been envisaged.

ANRF is envisioned to provide a conducive environment to nurture research and harness the potential of India's diverse talent pool.

ANRF has been established by an Act of Parliament, Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act 2023 to seed, grow and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout the country.