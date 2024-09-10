Airtel Africa Foundation to extend financial aid to students at IITM Zanzibar through ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship Program’

Airtel Africa Foundation on Tuesday launched the ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship Program’ for undergraduate students at IIT Madras Zanzibar. Airtel Africa Foundation will extend financial aid to students at IITM Zanzibar through ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship Program’. Read details here, (Representative image)

Notably, IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first-ever foreign campus established by an IIT, as informed in a press release.

Through the fellowship program, support will be extended to deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras Zanzibar.

Also read: LEAD Group launches ‘TECHBOOK’, envisages to transform traditional textbook-driven learning

It is a maiden initiative undertaken to enhance educational opportunities for meritorious students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, enrolled at IIT Madras Zanzibar, the release added.

The program is aimed at supporting students from 14 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, DRC, Niger, Chad, Congo B, Gabon, Madagascar, and Seychelles.

Also read: Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th supply exam registration date extended till September 18

As part of the initiative, 10 undergraduate students will be provided economic support for their entire course duration of 4 years, starting with an outlay of US$ 500,000.

Students will be given 100 percent of their college fees (US$12,000) as per the course fee structure of the Institute for a 4-year program.

Additionally, US$500 will be given to all eligible students to cover the living expenses cost.

Commenting on the fellowship scheme, Zanzibar’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Lela Mohamed Mussa highlighted that IIT Madras Zanzibar is charting a wonderful path in technical education in the region as well as expressed his gratitude to Airtel Africa Foundation for providing access to high-quality education to students from Tanzania and the rest of the continent.

Also read: Australia’s 270,000 enrollment cap: What’s next for international students?

Dr Olusegun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, stated that he was pleased to partner with IIT Madras Zanzibar to provide opportunities for young Africans to access quality education.

“This initiative aims to contribute towards creating a prosperous and sustainable continent. We look forward to creating even more opportunities not just in education, but also in financial and digital inclusion, and environmental protection,” Ogunsanya added.

Likewise, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti stated that the education institute is committed to establishing a world-class campus in Zanzibar as well as expressed his delight that Airtel Africa Foundation was joining hands in its effort.