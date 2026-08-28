'We will beat them if…': MNS warns auto and taxi drivers after Maharashtra gives one-year extension to learn Marathi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Thursday warned auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers against misbehaving with passengers or insisting that they speak only in Hindi, saying those found troubling commuters could face retaliation.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray speaks during the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), in Mumbai on Saturday. (Sandip Mahankal)

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Thackeray's remarks came after the Maharashtra government on Thursday gave auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers one year to learn functional Marathi, according to news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said representatives of drivers' organisations had sought more time, citing the varied ages and educational backgrounds of people working in the sector.

Deep Dive Why was a one-year extension given to auto and taxi drivers to learn Marathi? The Maharashtra government provided a one-year extension due to requests from driver representatives, highlighting that many drivers were not educated enough to learn Marathi in just three months. What are the consequences for auto and taxi drivers who fail to learn Marathi after the one-year extension? If drivers do not acquire a working knowledge of Marathi after the one-year extension, their licenses could be suspended as per the initial announcement by the transport minister. How will the Maharashtra government support drivers in learning Marathi during the extension period? During the one-year period, the Maharashtra government plans to organize Marathi classes and provide study materials to help drivers learn functional Marathi.

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‘You will get beaten up’: MNS leader Amit Thackeray

Thackeray said the MNS would take action if it received complaints of auto-rickshaw drivers speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely with passengers.

"If it comes to our notice that an auto-rickshaw driver is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. If you trouble people, you will get beaten up. Don't tell people that they have to speak UP's language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in Marathi. You understand that much," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also criticised Fadnavis over the reported decision to give drivers a one-year extension to learn functional Marathi, alleging that political considerations linked to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections were being prioritised over the Marathi language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also criticised Fadnavis over the reported decision to give drivers a one-year extension to learn functional Marathi, alleging that political considerations linked to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections were being prioritised over the Marathi language. {{/usCountry}}

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"Give them a 10-year extension. Give them a 15-year extension. We have understood how much affection you have for the Marathi language and for our state," he said.

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Amit Thackeray questions one-year extension

"You go to Gujarat, Punjab or the South--everywhere there is an attachment to one's own language. Now, because the UP elections are coming, you are giving a one-year extension," Thackeray added.

Questioning Fadnavis' position, the MNS leader said, "What kind of desperation has come upon you that we should set aside our own language and our own state? Somewhere, as a Chief Minister, you should take a stand. I did not like it."

On reported differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Marathi language issue, Thackeray said the two parties should address questions about their internal disagreements themselves.

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"Somewhere, Shiv Sena has a desire to stand for the Marathi language, but it is being opposed because there are elections in another state," he added.

(Inputs from ANI)