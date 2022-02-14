Wear minimal jewellery to avoid security check delays: AI to crew

The Air India on Sunday asked its cabin crew to wear minimum jewellery to ensure speedy customs clearance before operating a flight.

The order comes days after the Tatas took over the loss-making Air India on January 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an internal circular, Tata Air India also asked its crew not tvisit duty-free shops after completing the immigration process.

“In our endeavour to maintain the OTP (on-time performance) on all flights across the network and in order to prevent delays occurring due to cabin crew... the cabin crew must proceed to the immigration as soon as they have completed their check-in,” Air India officiating executive director for Inflight Services, Vasudha Chandna, said in a communication to cabin crew on Sunday.

“The cabin crew must adhere to the uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewellery being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks. The cabin crew should not visit duty free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks,” the circular added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabin crew has also been asked to only wear the items of PPE kit in the shortest possible. “Once on board, the cabin crew should only wear the PPE kit which are required to be worn as per the latest circular (headgear and foot covers have been withdrawn) in the shortest possible time and complete the mandatory checks before/ well within the prescribed timings,” it added.