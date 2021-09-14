‘Will have to continue wearing masks through next year’: Dr VK Paul

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health), has said that people will have to continue wearing masks for as long as until next year against Covid-19 and warned that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic cannot be ruled out.

“Wearing the mask will not go away for some time, we will have to continue to wear the mask even through the next year,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview. This, according to the senior doctor, is because the fight against Covid-19 will require a studied combination of disciplined social behaviour, vaccines and effective drugs.

“I am of the view that this combination will finally see us through this pandemic,” he further said.

Disciplined social behaviour in context of the coronavirus disease refers to what is known as Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing masks, washing hands with sanitisers, practicing social distancing etc. Wearing masks is considered as one of the most effective ways to guard against this contagious disease.

Questioned on the possibility of a third wave of infections of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Dr Paul was emphatic in his response, saying that it cannot be ruled out. “The next three-four months are very important when the vaccine is rolling up to build the Great Wall of herd immunity. We need to protect ourselves and avoid the outbreak,” he remarked.

Dr Paul also cautioned against lowering guard during the upcoming festive season. Doing so, he warned, could lead to massive spread of the infection. “We have a risky period in front of us, and guidelines should be invoked when the time cones. Timely intervention from the administration is likely to prevent any significant outbreak of the disease,” he said.