Weather Today Highlights: Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch
Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. According to IMD, light rains with overcast conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week. “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers can be expected for the rest of this week. More rainfall may occur next week,” said an IMD official.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 10:56 PM
NDRF deploys 4 teams of 6th Battalion, Vadodara for flood rescue and relief operations in view of heavy monsoon rains.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 10:27 PM
Himachal Pradesh receives 20 per cent excess rain this month
Himachal Pradesh received 20 per cent excess rain in the month of June as the state recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 101.1 mm, the local weather department said.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:33 PM
Flash flood in river Chandrabhaga in Lahaul and Spiti damages agriculture land
Agricultural land along the banks of river Chandrabhaga in a village in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh was damaged on Friday due to a rise in the water level following flash floods, according to the state emergency operation centre.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:14 PM
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 5 days, predicts IMD.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:59 PM
Himachal Pradesh: 24 deaths in a week to rain-related incidents or road accidents, says IMD
Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the last week claimed the lives of more than 24 people -- either in rain-related or road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:54 PM
Amit Shah approves release of ₹6,194 crore disaster relief fund to 19 states
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of ₹6,194.40 crore to 19 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
The amount includes ₹1,209.60 crore as central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four states -- Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh -- for 2022-23, according to an official statement.
The statement added that ₹4,984.80 crore will also be given to 15 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura -- for 2023-24.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:32 PM
People face problems as heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra
Roads are waterlogged in Maharashtra. Due to this people are finding it difficult to drive as well as to move about through the streets.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 08:11 PM
India recorded third-highest heatwave conditions in last 23 years this summer: IMD
India, this year, experienced the third-highest instances of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in the last 23 years, after 2019 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:47 PM
Heavy rain causes massive traffic jams in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:32 PM
Agricultural experts advise farmers to grow millets as Jharkhand receives ample rainfall
With monsoon bringing ample rainfall in Jharkhand, agricultural experts have advised farmers to grow millets this kharif season for more income.
Widespread rainfall for around a week has reduced Jharkhand's monsoon rainfall deficit to 43 per cent on Friday from 87 per cent on June 19, when monsoon hit the state.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:18 PM
Central Railway officials inspect Thane station, say efforts being taken to enhance passenger amenities during monsoon
Top Central Railway officials from Mumbai division on Friday inspected Thane station, one of the busiest on the network, to check facilities during the monsoon. Divisional Railway Manager Rajnish Goyal said the passenger count at the station, which has 10 platforms, was rising continuously and efforts were being taken to ensure comfort and safety of those using its facilities.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:00 PM
Autorickshaw driver dies after his auto falls into a pothole filled with water due to rain in Harsh Vihar area.
An autorickshaw driver died after his auto falls into a pothole filled with water due to rain in Harsh Vihar area in Delhi. The incident happened last night, say police.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 07:00 PM
Yogi Govt issues guidelines for safety of electricity workers in monsoon
With an aim to prevent electricity-related accidents during monsoon, the Yogi government has issued a set of guidelines for the department officials, which include rectifying faults occurring during rainfall and adhering to prescribed standards in maintenance work.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:54 PM
Doctors give tips on how to prevent diseases during monsoon season
Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director, of Internal Medicine, Delhi spoke with ANI and said, "I have recently observed an influx of cases involving various infections, such as acute gastroenteritis, dysentery, typhoid fever, leptospirosis, dengue fever, malaria, and cases of electrocution, in the outpatient department (OPD)."
"Maintaining personal hygiene is of utmost importance, which includes frequently washing hands and refraining from touching the face unnecessarily. And secondly, it is crucial to prevent water stagnation around our living areas, as this discourages the breeding grounds for mosquitoes. By eliminating standing water, we can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases," experts said.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:39 PM
Car gets stuck in waterlogged underpass amid rains in Gujarat's Navsari
A car got stuck in a waterlogged underpass in Gujarat's Navsari district on Friday. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the occupants of the car were seen struggling to get it out of water. Read More
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:30 PM
Traffic jam seen in Central Delhi's ITO area due to waterlogging
Traffic jam was seen in Central Delhi's ITO area due to waterlogging after heavy rains lashed parts of national capital this evening.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:26 PM
Noida roads waterlogged after heavy rains lash city
Roads in Noida got waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city on Friday.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:04 PM
Mumbai got 95 pc of rainfall recorded this month in just six days
Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:44 PM
Country to receive average amount of rain in July: IMD
The country is likely to receive an average amount of rain in July despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, director-general of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said encouraging farmers to accelerate crop planting which has progress slowly due to patchy rains in June.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:24 PM
Orange alert issued in Delhi amid heavy rains
Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday afternoon.
The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.
Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the national capital and Noida.
An 'orange' alert has also been issued for the city by the weather department.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 05:07 PM
Intermittent showers continue in Mumbai; Andheri subway shut twice due to waterlogging
Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, which hit the road traffic in some parts due to waterlogging but boosted levels in lakes providing water to the city, while the local train operations remained largely unaffected, officials said.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:41 PM
Himachal Pradesh on alert as 20 people die due to heavy rain in six days
The Himachal Pradesh government has put the entire state on alert amid a rain warning. Naresh Chauhan, the Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said that all the Deputy Commissioners have been put on alert and are prepared to deal with the rain disaster.
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:24 PM
Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi, take a look at the visuals
Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday. Here are some visuals
- Fri, 30 Jun 2023 04:05 PM
