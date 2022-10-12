Week after renaming party, T’gana CM begins consultations in New Delhi

A week after rechristening his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday closeted with his party seniors in New Delhi to decide further course of action.

KCR, as the chief minister is called, landed in the national capital on Tuesday evening, after paying floral tributes to Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s village Saifai in in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The veteran leader passed away aged 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday.

An official spokesman in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Wednesday that KCR had inspected the progress of ongoing works of the party building being constructed at Vasant Vihar.

His daughter and lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and others also accompanied him to the site. “He is expected to stay back in New Delhi for another four to five days,” said the spokesman, who did not want to be named .

A party leader familiar with the developments said while the party seniors are pursuing with the Election Commission to get the approval for change of name from the TRS to BRS, the chief minister would hold hectic confabulations with retired bureaucrats, leaders of various organisations and representatives of farmers’ unions to finalise the philosophy of the BRS.

“He is also expected to meet the political strategists to work out a comprehensive action plan for the next few months on how to increase the outreach of the BRS in various states, where there is a possibility of the party getting acceptability,” the TRS leader said.

During his stay in New Delhi, KCR is also likely to appoint national coordinators for the party, besides coordinators for some of the states where the BRS is going to expand its footprints, he added.

