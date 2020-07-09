e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Week-long lockdown in Patna from July 10

Week-long lockdown in Patna from July 10

Patna district magistrate, Kumar Ravi, issued an order on Wednesday in this regard under The Bihar Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, after the crisis management group of state government authorised the district officials to impose restrictions after assessing the local situation.

patna Updated: Jul 09, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
The curbs were relaxed in the city for over a month.
The curbs were relaxed in the city for over a month.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Patna district administration announced a lockdown from July 10 for a week after the state capital reported 235 cases on Wednesday taking the city’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,351.

Patna district magistrate, Kumar Ravi, issued an order on Wednesday in this regard under The Bihar Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, after the crisis management group of state government authorised the district officials to impose restrictions after assessing the local situation. The curbs were relaxed in the city for over a month.

As per the order, the state capital will be under lockdown from July 10 till July 16. The DM’s order said that the step was initiated following alarming surge in Covid-19 positive cases in district of Patna in last three weeks wherein positivity rate has also been considerably high.

The order effectively means that all offices of government of India, its autonomous/subordinates offices and public offices (with exception of Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation, etc.) will remain closed during the period.

In addition to this, offices of the state government/Union territory governments, their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc., (with exceptions of police, homeguards, disaster administration, treasury, electricity, sanitation) as well as commercial and private establishments have also been closed.

All places of worship will also remain closed during the period and no religious congregation will be allowed.

However shops including ration shops, dairy and milk booths would remain open between 6 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the West Champaran administration also imposed lockdown from July 9 from 7 am till 5 pm but allowed shops to function from 11 am till 5.30 pm. Similar lockdown has been enforced from 6 am on July 9 till midnight on July 13 by Bhagalpur administration in the urban areas .

.

tags
top news
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In