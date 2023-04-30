Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Weekly Covid wrap: India's cases seesaw while positivity rate remains below 5%

Weekly Covid wrap: India's cases seesaw while positivity rate remains below 5%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2023 11:02 AM IST

The weekly positivity rate stood around 4.25% with 8,148 recoveries since in 24 hours

A total of 92.66 Covid-19 tests were conducted so far whereas around 1,77,281 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate stood around 4.25% with 8,148 recoveries since in 24 hours, marking the total recoveries at 4,43,64,841. The recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71.

Covid-19 weekly positive rate remains below 5%.(ANI)

India's active caseload now went down to 49,015. A total of 5,31,533 deaths have been reported so far with 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Around 220.66 crore vaccines have been administered so far including 3,167 in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
recovery rate covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP