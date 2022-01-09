Weeks ahead of Budget, nearly 400 Parliament staffers test Covid positive

With less than three weeks left for the Budget session, nearly 400 staffers at Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to review the situation and direct officials to reimpose restrictions on employees’ attendance.

“Six five officers of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok Sabha Secretariat and 133 of the allied services have tested positive for Covid-19 between January 4 and 8. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu will review the situation every week,” a Rajya Sabha official said on condition of anonymity.

In view of the cases, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have sent one-third of its staffers to work from home, officials familiar with the matter said. The two Houses have also directed 50% of its officials and staff below the rank of under secretary/executive officer to work from home till the end of January.

Besides, the Lower House has pulled a dozen officers from other branches, such as conference or vigilance branches, to join the welfare wing and tackle Covid-related exigencies.

“RS Chairman shri M.Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation with Secretary General PC Modi and Advisor Dr PPK Ramacharyulu and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of virus among the secretariat officials and staff ahead of the Budget session which is to begin towards the end of this month,” a senior Rajya Sabha official said, seeking anonymity.

Another senior official told HT that preparations for the upcoming Union budget session, slated to begin from January 31, will take into account that a significant section of officials would not be physically present in the House.

“A major part of the work during the Budget session will have to be done online. We have already established an online system for Members of Parliament to function and it would be fully used during the session,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

A third senior official maintained that both Houses might revert to the scattered seating arrangement with some Members of Parliament being shifted to the public galleries of the House.

A Lok Sabha internal circular, accessed by HT, directed officers visiting Parliament to maintain a staggered working schedule to avoid crowding.

“The working hours of all employees who attend office may be staggered between 10 am to 10.30 am with corresponding office exit timings to avoid rush in commuting as also in lifts and corridors,” it said.

Officers above the level of under secretary have been asked to avoid coming to Parliament on their off days. Disabled people and pregnant women are exempted from physically attending office and all internal meetings will be conducted online, the circular said.

“The latest wave of Covid, fuelled by Omicron, would be major restrictions in place for entry of visitors, journalists and even officials during the upcoming session that is scheduled to start on January 31,” a senior Parliamentary official told HT.

