We'll miss you ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’: Bhagwant Mann mourns Raju Srivastava's death, his 'Laughter Challenge' co-contestant

Condolence messages poured in from across India soon after comedian Raju Srivastava's death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday morning. Several celebrities and political leaders, cutting across party lines, extended condolences to his family and admirers. Among them was Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the only politician who had also participated along side Srivastava in the inaugural season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a reality stand-up comedy show that was an instant hit in India. (Also Read | ‘Entertainer par excellence’: India mourns Raju Srivastava, leaders pay tribute)

Mann, in a heart-felt Twitter post, said that “Raju Srivastava ji made us laugh a lot” and he learned a lot while working with him.

"#RajuSrivastav ji made us laugh a lot in his life but today I am very sad hearing this news (of his demise)... Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot... Raju ji may not be physically with us but his performance will always be alive in hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya"," Mann tweeted in Hindi.

Raju Srivastava, who dabbled in movies and made a mark as a stand-up comic, died aged 58 after more than 40 days in hospital. He had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

Srivastava joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the comic's death, saying Raju Srivastava “brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity.”

“He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

