West Asia crisis redraws India's aviation map as Asia-Pacific traffic rises, India-US' slips

The ongoing West Asia crisis is starting to redraw India's international aviation map, as airlines and airports turn their attention to Asia-Pacific markets while traffic to traditional hubs in the Middle Eastern faces pressure.

Airlines are adding or considering services to destinations across Asia and beyond. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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Data provided by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said its international passenger traffic rose 0.8% year-on-year to 8.62 million during April-August FY27 as compared to the same period in the last fiscal, though the growth masks a sharper shift in where these passengers are travelling.

As per DIAL, Asia-Pacific traffic surged 11.4% to 3.57 million from 3.21 million a year earlier, offsetting declines in traffic to the Middle East, North America and Africa.

Also Read | Airlines seek fuel, tax relief as West Asia conflict raises operating costs

However, on expected lines, the traffic to the Middle East fell 4.1%, North America 26.2% and Africa 10.9%. Europe was broadly stable, rising 0.9%, the airport operator said.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides geopolitical factors, North America traffic is also believed to have fallen because the region has become less welcoming to Indian students in recent times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides geopolitical factors, North America traffic is also believed to have fallen because the region has become less welcoming to Indian students in recent times. {{/usCountry}}

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The shift suggests that geopolitical disruption is altering the composition of this traffic, with Asia-Pacific markets emerging as an increasingly important growth engine for Delhi and, potentially, for Indian carriers more broadly.

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“Delhi perhaps is at the bright spot. International airlines continue to see Delhi as an important market despite the fuel charge increase due to the West Asia crisis, Pakistan Airspace closure,” DIAL chief executive officer (CEO) Pradeep Panicker said on Tuesday.

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Airlines are adding or considering services to destinations across Asia and beyond, he added.

According to DIAL, Philippine Airlines is set to introduce connectivity to Manila and EVA Air is expected to start Taipei services. Hunny Air will add connectivity from Mongolia, and Ural Airlines is expected to add another Russia service. All these are expected to commence operations from this winter schedule itself, the airport operator said.

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The winter schedule in India begins on October 25 this year and will go up to March end.

DIAL is also pushing airlines for additional Vietnam frequencies, as it seeks to deepen connectivity with markets that could absorb some of the traffic and capacity being disrupted elsewhere.

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“The airport is working with Indian carriers to expand their long-haul footprint. Indian airlines are exploring potential services to Japan, Australia and New Zealand, supported by the arrival of new-generation wide-body and long-range narrow-body aircraft. Potential Japan connectivity could emerge over the next 12-18 months,” Panicker said.