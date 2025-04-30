West Bengal: 14 killed in central Kolkata hotel fire

At least 14 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Fire fighters used hydraulic ladders to rescue those who assembled in the balconies.(PTI)

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma told reporters that the incident took place around 8:15 pm at the Rituraj Hotel. "Fourteen bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams," Verma added.

Verma said that while the fire was brought under control, rescue operations were underway. Six fire tenders were deployed to the spot to douse the flames.

"The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is underway. A special team has also been formed for the investigation," he added.

The cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained.

As per local Trinamool Congress leaders, chief minister Mamata Banerjee inquired about the incident over the phone, asking Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim to rush to the spot with commissioner Manoj Verma.

West Bengal BJP president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar urged the state administration to ensure strict monitoring of fire safety measures, so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

"I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," he said in a post on X.

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar also criticised the Kolkata Corporation and told news agency ANI, "This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out...A lot of people are still stuck in the building. There was no safety or security...I don't know what the corporation is doing."