West Bengal: 7-year-old killed in crude bomb explosion in Burdwan

The incident happened around 11 am in the city's Subhaspally area
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
A seven-year-old boy was killed and another child injured in a crude bomb explosion in Burdwan city in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 11 am in the city's Subhaspally area, they said.

Sheikh Afroz (7) and Sheikh Ibrahim (9) were playing near their house when they hit a packet in which the crude bombs were kept, triggering the blast, Burdwan's inspector- in-charge Pintu Saha said.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the explosion and took the two boys to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital where Afroz was declared dead, he said.

Ibrahim is at present undergoing treatment, he added.

The bomb squad has been informed about the incident and an investigation has been initiated, Saha said.

The blast triggered tension in the area ahead of the elections.

Afroz's uncle Sheikh Feroz told PTI that children of the locality play in that spot every morning but only two of them were out today.

